The death of McDonald’s Dollar Menu was a dark time for fast food enthusiasts everywhere. Years later, the concept has risen from the ashes in the form of a “$1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu.” Starting in the new year, patrons can order breakfast, chicken, burgers, and drinks at three different reduced-price tiers.
“We built this new menu with variety and value firmly in mind,” McDonald’s U.S. president Chris Kempczinski said in a statement. “Our new value menu includes surprises like our completely new Classic Chicken sandwich, the inclusion of our Happy Meal and more. Whatever our guests crave — a delicious meal, a new taste, a mid-day snack or a family treat — they will find that $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu provides them with value and choice.”
For just a buck, customers can score the Sausage Burrito, McChicken, Cheeseburger, and any size soft drink. Items on the $2 menu include Sausage McGriddles, two-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, Bacon McDouble, and small McCafé beverage (excluding hot and iced coffee). And for $3 guests will find the Sausage McMuffin, Classic Chicken Sandwich, Triple Cheeseburger, and Happy Meals, which have never been on a value menu before.
The $1 $2 $3 value menu will be available at participating restaurants across the nation starting in January 2018. For more on the Illinois-based chain, here are 11 things you didn’t know about McDonald’s.
The Louisville festival celebrated good music, good food, and good bourbon
Check out this insider advice to make the most of your time at Disney parks around the holidays.
You can get the drink from December 7 to December 11 in the U.S. and Canada
Other foods have made Micah vomit excessively and pass out, ‘pale and almost blue’
This natural phenomenon illuminates the night sky with magnificent colors