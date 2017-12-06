The death of McDonald’s Dollar Menu was a dark time for fast food enthusiasts everywhere. Years later, the concept has risen from the ashes in the form of a “$1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu.” Starting in the new year, patrons can order breakfast, chicken, burgers, and drinks at three different reduced-price tiers.

“We built this new menu with variety and value firmly in mind,” McDonald’s U.S. president Chris Kempczinski said in a statement. “Our new value menu includes surprises like our completely new Classic Chicken sandwich, the inclusion of our Happy Meal and more. Whatever our guests crave — a delicious meal, a new taste, a mid-day snack or a family treat — they will find that $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu provides them with value and choice.”



Courtesy of McDonald's



For just a buck, customers can score the Sausage Burrito, McChicken, Cheeseburger, and any size soft drink. Items on the $2 menu include Sausage McGriddles, two-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, Bacon McDouble, and small McCafé beverage (excluding hot and iced coffee). And for $3 guests will find the Sausage McMuffin, Classic Chicken Sandwich, Triple Cheeseburger, and Happy Meals, which have never been on a value menu before.

The $1 $2 $3 value menu will be available at participating restaurants across the nation starting in January 2018. For more on the Illinois-based chain, here are 11 things you didn’t know about McDonald’s.