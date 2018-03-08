In a very similar move to when Spongebob Squarepants’ belt buckle was turned from “mumbo” to “wumbo,” McDonald’s flipped their iconic golden arches from an “M” to a “W” in support of International Women’s Day. Customers can see the sign in person outside of franchisee Patricia Williams’ restaurant in Lynwood, California.

In a statement to The Daily Meal, Williams ­— who became an owner-operator 30 years ago —said: “It is an honor to represent the hardworking and dedicated women of McDonald’s by flipping the Golden Arches at our restaurant to celebrate our employees, suppliers, community partners and customers. I am proud to be part of an organization that has a long history of supporting women in the workplace, giving them the opportunity to grow and succeed.”

Today, we flip our Golden Arches to celebrate the women who have chosen McDonald's to be a part of their story, like the Williams family. In the U.S. we’re proud to share that 6 out of 10 restaurant managers are women. https://t.co/6z88OhjXpO pic.twitter.com/hXfOi3wWQf — McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 8, 2018

In addition to the sign’s temporary makeover, guests will also see packaging, crew shirts, hats, and bag stuffers on theme with the global holiday.

“We’re celebrating our employees, franchisees, suppliers, community partners, and customers for all that they do today, and every day,” a McDonald’s spokesperson said in an email, adding that today, six out of 10 restaurant managers are female. “We have a long history of supporting women in the workplace, giving them the opportunity to grow and succeed.”



Courtesy of McDonald's



But some people aren’t here for it.

“McDonald’s is flipping the arches on their signs to celebrate International Women’s Day. All other days it stood for MEN,” @shoe0nhead wrote on Twitter.

mcdonalds is flipping the arches on their signs to celebrate international women's day



all other days it stood for MEN https://t.co/TRrgCYWVQZ — vagina uterus haver XX (@shoe0nhead) March 8, 2018

“Today McDonald’s is celebrating all of our female employees. That’s why from now on we will be paying our staff Winimum Wage,” @jackdwagner said.

today mcdonalds is celebrating all of our female employees. thats why from now on we will be paying our staff Winimum Wage. — jack wagner (@jackdwagner) March 8, 2018

“McDonald’s celebrating International Women’s Day by… flipping M to a W. Wow I feel so liberated now! How about giving your employees better benefits? Family leave?” @wokeluisa asked.

.@McDonalds celebrating International Women's Day by.. flipping M to a W

Wow I feel so liberated now!



How about giving your employees better benefits? Family Leave? pic.twitter.com/pjGgCzBjou — Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) March 8, 2018

“If McDonald’s can flip their sign upside down in honor of International Women’s Day they can also fix their ice cream machines I’m just sayin,” @sokaffa wrote.

if mcdonalds can flip their sign upside down in honor of international women’s day they can also fix their ice cream machines im just sayin — KAFFAA (@sokaffaa) March 8, 2018

But others appreciate the gesture.

“I truly do applaud you for this it’s just a small kindness for the women in our lives,” @odisse58 tweeted.

I truly do applaud you for this it's just a small kindness for the women in our lives — H.R.M (@odisse58) March 8, 2018

“Love that!!” @FlipFlop_Mommy exclaimed.

Love that!! ❤️❤️ — Kristi (@FlipFlop_Mommy) March 8, 2018

“Great move @McDonalds. I love your approach to this,” @rickhenderson said.

Great move @McDonalds. I love your approach to this. — Rick Henderson (@rickhenderson) March 8, 2018

“A wonderful statement. I hadn’t thought about @McDonalds in a long time. This has made my childhood treat relevant again! I will be driving over to the nearest location and support #McDonalds the way it supports women,” @TravelistaStyle wrote.

A wonderful statement’ I hadn’t thought about @McDonalds in a long time. This has made my childhood treat relevant again! I will be driving over to the nearest location and support #McDonalds the way it supports women. 🍔#InternationalWomensDay — Kat Von B (@TravelistaStyle) March 8, 2018

And Ronald McDonald isn’t the only fictional character celebrating women on March 8. Mattel recently released a new collection of Barbie dolls to honor female heroes and inspiring women including French chef Hélène Darroze, snowboarding prodigy Chloe Kim, plus-size model Ashley Graham, and many more.

For more extraordinary females breaking boundaries and inspiring people across the globe, here are the 13 most powerful women in food.