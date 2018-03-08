In a very similar move to when Spongebob Squarepants’ belt buckle was turned from “mumbo” to “wumbo,” McDonald’s flipped their iconic golden arches from an “M” to a “W” in support of International Women’s Day. Customers can see the sign in person outside of franchisee Patricia Williams’ restaurant in Lynwood, California.
In a statement to The Daily Meal, Williams — who became an owner-operator 30 years ago —said: “It is an honor to represent the hardworking and dedicated women of McDonald’s by flipping the Golden Arches at our restaurant to celebrate our employees, suppliers, community partners and customers. I am proud to be part of an organization that has a long history of supporting women in the workplace, giving them the opportunity to grow and succeed.”
In addition to the sign’s temporary makeover, guests will also see packaging, crew shirts, hats, and bag stuffers on theme with the global holiday.
“We’re celebrating our employees, franchisees, suppliers, community partners, and customers for all that they do today, and every day,” a McDonald’s spokesperson said in an email, adding that today, six out of 10 restaurant managers are female. “We have a long history of supporting women in the workplace, giving them the opportunity to grow and succeed.”
But some people aren’t here for it.
“McDonald’s is flipping the arches on their signs to celebrate International Women’s Day. All other days it stood for MEN,” @shoe0nhead wrote on Twitter.
“Today McDonald’s is celebrating all of our female employees. That’s why from now on we will be paying our staff Winimum Wage,” @jackdwagner said.
“McDonald’s celebrating International Women’s Day by… flipping M to a W. Wow I feel so liberated now! How about giving your employees better benefits? Family leave?” @wokeluisa asked.
“If McDonald’s can flip their sign upside down in honor of International Women’s Day they can also fix their ice cream machines I’m just sayin,” @sokaffa wrote.
But others appreciate the gesture.
“I truly do applaud you for this it’s just a small kindness for the women in our lives,” @odisse58 tweeted.
“Love that!!” @FlipFlop_Mommy exclaimed.
“Great move @McDonalds. I love your approach to this,” @rickhenderson said.
“A wonderful statement. I hadn’t thought about @McDonalds in a long time. This has made my childhood treat relevant again! I will be driving over to the nearest location and support #McDonalds the way it supports women,” @TravelistaStyle wrote.
And Ronald McDonald isn’t the only fictional character celebrating women on March 8. Mattel recently released a new collection of Barbie dolls to honor female heroes and inspiring women including French chef Hélène Darroze, snowboarding prodigy Chloe Kim, plus-size model Ashley Graham, and many more.
For more extraordinary females breaking boundaries and inspiring people across the globe, here are the 13 most powerful women in food.
The best kinds of trips are not always spontaneous; sometimes they take months of planning