French Chef Hélène Darroze Just Got Her Own Barbie

Just in time for International Women’s Day on March 8, toymaker Mattel has released 19 new Barbies to celebrate present day and historic female role models. One familiar face created to inspire young girls is world-famous French chef Hélène Darroze. The 51-year-old fourth-generation cook has two Michelin stars and three restaurants: The Connaught in London and namesake Hélène Darroze in Paris and Moscow.

“When creating new dishes, Hélène finds inspiration in everything from her overseas travels to her daughters,” Mattel wrote on its website. Darroze has two adopted daughters from Vietnam, 11-year-old Charlotte and 9-year-old Quiterie.

The Top Chef judge joins the ranking of 18 other Barbie “Sheroes” and “Inspiring Women,” including the late Steve Irwin’s conservationist daughter Bindi Irwin, plus-size model Ashley Graham, Team USA gymnast Gabby Douglas, and churro-loving snowboard prodigy Chloe Kim, among others.



“Ahh! I’m so happy to be honored as a @Barbie Shero alongside these incredible women!” the 17-year-old Olympian Kim wrote on Twitter. The snowboarder is also currently featured on Kellogg’s limited-edition gold medal Corn Flakes box.

Ahh! Im so happy to be honored as a @Barbie Shero alongside these incredible women! #InternationalWomensDay #Barbie pic.twitter.com/U0J7ajM0Sd — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) March 6, 2018

Women from the past are also being honored by the doll, such as artist Frida Kahlo and aviator Amelia Earhart. Each item is available now and retails for $24.95 to $29.99.

