They say the best things in life are free, and now that includes the fries at McDonald’s. The Golden Arches will give away one medium fry per customer on the last two Fridays of the month — April 20 and April 27 — on orders made via Apple Pay through the iOS mobile app, available for download through the iTunes store. The only catch is that you must purchase at least one additional menu item costing $1 or more.

There are three other “Mobile Order & Pay” deals running exclusively through the app right now. Diners who make any purchase of $1 or more can redeem a free medium McCafé beverage, such as an iced or hot coffee from the chain’s new Turtle lineup. There’s also a $2 off coupon for any signature crafted sandwiches, and a buy-five-get-one-free reward on McCafé drinks.

