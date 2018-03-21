McDonald’s Debuts New Turtle Coffee Lineup

Most candy fans are familiar with turtles — caramel and pecans dipped in chocolate that take the shape of the shelled reptile. McDonald’s has unveiled a brand new line of coffee that shares similar flavors to the classic sweet treat. McCafé Turtle beverages feature chocolate, caramel, and hazelnut.

“Over the last year, McCafé has broken new ground with a series of exciting changes and it’s only just begun,” senior director of McCafé menu innovation Elina Veksler said in a release. “Our Turtle coffee beverages are a new take on an indulgent treat. With the first sip, you’ll taste a delicious blend of chocolaty, caramel and hazelnut flavors that work together perfectly for a rich and smooth coffee experience. These beverages are skillfully made by restaurant crew for just the right balance of flavors, ensuring our customers receive a café-quality beverage every time.”



Courtesy of McDonald's



Starting in April, customers can order this new variety as a hot or iced macchiato topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle, and also as regular drip coffee. All espresso drinks, including the Turtle macchiato, can be purchased for just $2.

