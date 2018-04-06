Dunkin’ Donuts is following in the footsteps of McDonald’s with a new $2 value menu, which is currently being tested at small number of restaurants in the Boston area. The new promotion features several new sweet and savory snacks, including churro-style cinnamon-dusted “Donut Fries,” which customers can find at 265 Franklin Street in Boston, 100 Harborside Drive at Logan Airport, and 588 Washington Street in Quincy.

If the Donut Fries prove to be a popular item, they have the potential to roll out nationwide. People are already going ballistic on Twitter, so there’s a decent chance Dunkin’ will make the sugary treat a permanent item after all.

“There is no need to test a product like this, immediate nationwide rollout,” @LAMichaelMango wrote.

There is no need to test a product like this, immediate nation wide rollout — mike mango (@LaMichaelMango) April 6, 2018

“DONUT FRIES!!!!!! Thank you @dunkindonuts – Amazing! Might you consider adding a cream cheese or vanilla cream dipping frosting cup?” @dustinpari suggested.

DONUT FRIES!!!!!!! Thank you @dunkindonuts - Amazing! Might you consider adding a cream cheese or vanilla cream dipping frosting cup? pic.twitter.com/9an0E93R7f — Dustin Pari (@dustinpari) March 19, 2018

“Has the good lord blessed us with such greatness?” @bill_steinie3 asked.

Has the good Lord blessed us with such greatness? — Bill Steinbach III (@bill_steinie3) April 6, 2018

According to The Boston Globe, Dunkin’s $2 snacking menu also trials gluten-free brownies, pretzel bites with honey mustard, ham and cheese rollups, waffle-breaded chicken tenders, cookies, and Munchkin dippers.

Separately, the Massachusetts-based chain is promoting a new breakfast sandwich deal nationwide that allows customers to purchase two egg and cheese wake-up wraps for $2, two egg and cheese sandwiches on English muffins for $3, or two egg, cheese, and bacon sandwiches on croissants for $5.

Gisele Bündchen is known for having a healthy diet, but the supermodel says that Dunkin’ Donuts Munchkins are her “guilty pleasure.” Mrs. Tom Brady claims that she can’t just have one either — but rather “like, 10.” To find out what other high-profile people are munching on, check out these sorta weird diet habits of your favorite celebrities.