McDonald's Buttermilk Crispy Tenders Are Back

McDonald’s has announced via Twitter that their fan-favorite Buttermilk Crispy Tenders are back.

There was widespread panic on social media when it was revealed in November that the fast food giant’s chicken tenders were being discontinued — though at the time, McDonald’s assured fans that they would return. It appears that just on the cusp of 2018, the Golden Arches have made good on their word.

“The #ButtermilkCrispyTenders that you love so much have returned!” McDonald’s tweeted. “And guess who's excited about having their free time back?” they added, along with a video of their Grandma-endorsed buttermilk tenders portraying various putative grandmas dabbing and dancing with the crispy meat strips.

The #ButtermilkCrispyTenders that you love so much have returned! And guess who's excited about having their free time back? 👵 🍗 pic.twitter.com/2CJhkZdxqV — McDonald's (@McDonalds) December 28, 2017

As expected, people are pretty pleased. McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz even tweeted his excitement about the return of the chicken strips.

