McDonald's Buttermilk Crispy Tenders Are Back

McDonald’s has announced via Twitter that their fan-favorite Buttermilk Crispy Tenders are back.
There was widespread panic on social media when it was revealed in November that the fast food giant’s chicken tenders were being discontinued — though at the time, McDonald’s assured fans that they would return. It appears that just on the cusp of 2018, the Golden Arches have made good on their word.
“The #ButtermilkCrispyTenders that you love so much have returned!” McDonald’s tweeted. “And guess who's excited about having their free time back?” they added, along with a video of their Grandma-endorsed buttermilk tenders portraying various putative grandmas dabbing and dancing with the crispy meat strips.
As expected, people are pretty pleased. McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz even tweeted his excitement about the return of the chicken strips.
Were you worried Buttermilk Crispy Tenders would turn into one of the 15 McDonald’s menu items you’ll never see again? Turns out you never had to be!
These faux pas not only make you look like a tourist but may also get you in trouble
Plasma grapes and sparking kale are just some of the disasters you may face
The world’s largest company is also one of its most interesting
These 17 cities around the world put on jaw-dropping light shows to ring in the new year