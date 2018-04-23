If you’ve ever wanted to cook Martha Stewart-style, now’s your chance. Kaminski Auction in Beverly, Massachusetts, is auctioning off studio props and furniture as seen on the 76-year-old’s namesake series The Martha Stewart Show. Bidding will take place on May 5 and May 6 at the company’s gallery at 117 Elliott St., Route 62, but fans near and far can bid in person, by phone, or online.

The Martha Stewart Show premiered in 2005 and ran for seven seasons before shuttering in 2012. In each segment, Stewart — who was just announced as a new judge on Chopped — would shake cocktails, create flower arrangements, and cook meals with celebrity guests. Some famous faces that appeared on the show include Mario Batali, Donald Trump, Tina Fey, Patrick Dempsey, and LL Cool J.

Several of Stewart’s favorite items are up for grabs, some of which were sold under the “Martha Stewart Collection” brand. This includes dinnerware, cooking utensils, barware, planters, chairs, stools, and tables used by the home entertainer and her TV guests.



Courtesy of Kaminski Auction



Courtesy of Kaminski Auction



Many of Stewart’s items are even certified antique. The New Jersey native is known to frequent Pier Shows in New York and Brimfield Antiques Shows in Western Massachusetts, where she picked up milk glass, cream ware, fiesta ware, glass jadeite, Depression glass, Christmas ornaments, and more.



Courtesy of Kaminski Auction



A portion of the proceeds will go to the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. The home for the elderly works to promote and facilitate access to healthcare resources for older adults while attempting to enhance the public perception of aging.

There’s no saying how much each item will sell for, but we’re going to guess a lot. For those who can’t bring themselves to spend a pretty penny on cookware, you can own an intangible piece of Martha Stewart with these 10 essential life tips from the beloved businesswoman herself.