Food Network’s parent company has announced that Martha Stewart will be joining the upcoming season of Chopped as a judge. According to show business outlet Variety, during Discovery Inc.’s upfronts to advertisers they unveiled a ton of programming news — including the news that kitchen icon and author of 89 cookbooks Martha Stewart will be joining competitive cooking show Chopped as a judge.

It was not announced whether Stewart would be replacing one of the current Chopped judges, such as Alex Guarnaschelli, Amanda Freitag, Geoffrey Zakarian, Aarón Sanchez, Maneet Chauhan, or Marc Murphy. A statement from Discovery Networks only revealed that “the returning iconic competition series ups the ante this year, when the one-and-only Martha Stewart joins the cast as a judge, bringing her food expertise, impeccable credentials and discerning critique to the judges’ table."

The network also revealed that HGTV’s Property Brothers would be throwing a televised wedding for star Drew Scott in Italy and that former Kate Plus 8 star Kate Gosselin will be returning to TV for a series about her dating life.

