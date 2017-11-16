Police were called to a McDonald’s in Australia after a customer attempted to order 200 hash browns, the Hornsby Advocate reports (link behind paywall). The 30-year-old man originally tried to order chicken nuggets at 4:50 a.m. but was told that they were not on the breakfast menu.

The man became irate and drove through the drive-thru four times according to staff. On one of his loops, he ordered 200 hash browns.

His order of the (admittedly very tasty) fried potato ovals totaled an expensive $230. While he waited for his starch-heavy drunk eats the police were called. The man was given a breathalyzer test, which he failed after registering 0.175 percent blood alcohol level, which is three times more than the legal limit.

