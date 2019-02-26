A good Samaritan is going viral for buying a ton of Girl Scout cookies, but not just because he had a sugar craving. The mother of an 8-year-old Girl Scout posted to Facebook that a stranger bought out her daughter’s troop’s entire cookie supply so that the young women wouldn’t have to stand out in the cold.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Girl Scout Cookies

It was 34 degrees in Greenville, South Carolina, where the troop was having their cookie sale. When the man first noticed the troop, he bought seven boxes of cookies.

According to Kayla Dillard, who manages cookie sales for her daughter’s troop and who took the now-viral photo, “He came back to the table and said, ‘Pack up all of your cookies. I'm taking them all so y’all can get out of this cold.’”

“$540 he spent on cookies. What an amazing soul!!!!” Dillard captioned the photo she posted to Facebook of the man posing with two troop members in the nearly freezing weather. The image has taken off with people all over the world remarking on the uplifting story and marveling at this man’s generosity.

As of February 26 the sweet picture had over 26,000 likes, almost 1,500 comments and over 9,200 shares.

While the Greenville mom wasn’t able to get this man’s name, she told CBS that the man told her he owned several businesses and that he was going to bring the cookies he purchased to them. She confirmed to The Daily Meal that he purchased 128 boxes of cookies in total. “The girls were very excited, not just to go home, but about the sale in general. We were all shocked but thankful,” she told us.

That seems like a lot, even though it’s still less than what actor and recording artist Donald Glover purchased from a Girl Scout who rapped “Redbone” last year — but then again, Girl Scout cookies are pretty much the best cookies ever.