Donald Glover Bought 113 Boxes of Thin Mints From the Girl Scout Who Rapped Viral ‘Redbone’ Parody

Entertainer of many, many hats Donald Glover — also known as rapper Childish Gambino — recently made an appearance on Late Night with Stephen Colbert, where he talked about his role in comedy-drama Atlanta and the struggles of being a celebrity trying to buy ice cream incognito at Whole Foods.

The 34-year-old actor-producer was also prompted about fellow Georgian Charity Joy, who went viral in late February for rapping about Girl Scout cookies to the tune of his song “Redbone.” The video, posted to Facebook by dad Seymore Harrison Jr., has over 4.5 million views and has helped the first grader sell 5,000 boxes of Thin Mints, Tagalongs, and Samoas in record time.

But Glover wanted cookies, too.

“I would actually really like to buy some from her,” he told Colbert, who then announced that the 6-year-old was actually in the studio. And when she came on stage with her father, she wasted no time handing Glover a Girl Scout cookie order form.

“Well, this says ‘My cookie goal is 113.’ You know what? I’ll take them all,” he declared, offering the studio audience a share of his purchase.

“Obviously Thin Mints,” he added. Charity agreed, noting those were her favorite flavor too.

