What is Valentine’s Day without conversation hearts? We’re about to find out, because the holiday’s most popular candy is sitting this one out for the first time since 1886. Of course there will be knockoffs, but none are quite like Sweethearts, manufactured by now-defunct Necco. According to CandyStore.com, the treat could return in 2020 (because the brand was bought by Spangler Candy Company), but for now, lovers have the option of expressing their affection with Krispy Kreme. Doesn’t sound like a bad deal now, does it?

From January 30 through February 14, Krispy Kreme is offering filled “Conversation Doughnuts” topped with edible phrases including “DM ME,” “ALL THE FEELS,” “SO EXTRA,” “PICK ME!” and “BE MINE.” Single people and couples alike can cop them in four different flavors: Cake Batter, Strawberries and Kreme, Raspberry and Chocolate.



Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

“Finding the right word can be like, I don’t know….hard. But eating a doughnut is easy. So we printed the right words on the doughnuts for you so you can’t mess this up,” Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer Dave Skena said in a release.

On February 14, we are accepting doughnuts in all forms — words or no words. Future bae, if you’re out there, this is your sign. If you can’t get your hands on some hot-and-ready Krispy Kremes, one of the best doughnuts in America should do the trick.