You may have heard the rumors about the release of a brand-new Kit Kat, and now we can confirm that they are absolutely true. Other parts of the world have seen cool flavors like green tea, strawberry cheesecake and cherry blossom, but up until now the U.S. hasn’t strayed far from milk chocolate. Well, that’s all about to change.

Kit Kat Duos Mint and Chocolate is the first permanent addition to the brand’s candy bar lineup in almost a decade. It features mint crème on top, dark chocolate on the bottom and the same crispy wafer you know and love at the center. So we’re under the impression it may taste similar to Andes mints or those after-dinner mint chocolates you get at Olive Garden, except crunchy.



Courtesy of Kit Kat

There’s just one thing: The new break-apart candy bar won’t be available until December 2019. If you look on the bright side, it would likely make a pretty good stocking stuffer, considering both mint and chocolate are hot flavors around the holidays. Plus, a spokesperson for the brand said to “stay tuned for more news on Duos in the coming months,” which leads us to believe there are more flavors on the way. Looks like we just found more excuses to eat chocolate every day.