If you’ve ever piled potato chips or Cheetos on a homemade sandwich, you can relate to the new Cheetos chicken sandwich, now being tested in KFC restaurants in the south. The sandwich earns its name with a double dose of Cheetos. The crunchy snack is not only piled on the sandwich in a layer, but the extra-crispy chicken filet is hand-breaded and coated with “special Cheetos sauce.”

What Is Cheetos Cheese Dust, and 8 Other Junk Food Mysteries

A representative for KFC told The Daily Meal in an email that the sandwich is being tested in select restaurants throughout the Greensboro, North Carolina; Raleigh, North Carolina; Roanoke, Virginia; Richmond, Virginia and Greenville, Georgia areas for a limited time only.

When asked if the sandwich would be offered in other locations if successful, a KFC representative would only say, "stay tuned!" So buy a lot of them, southerners, if you want to KFC to keep it around, or possibly expand its sale to other regions of the country.

“Both KFC and Cheetos have dedicated fanbases loyal to each new creation, so it only made sense to merge these two iconic brands together to provide an irresistible and flavorful sandwich that gives the best of both worlds,” a representative said in a statement. “KFC took its signature Crispy Colonel Sandwich, introduced in April of last year, and completely Cheeto-fied it for an extra crunch and a double punch of flavor.”

Yes, “Cheeto-fied” is a word, why do you ask?

The Crispy Colonel Sandwich has made headlines before—back in August, KFC was offering a double-sized version of the sandwich, minus the Cheeto-fification. While you’re stocking up on Cheetos, check out these 25 things you didn’t know about your favorite fast-food chains.