After Shortages, KFC Returns to Previous Supplier in UK

After issues with a new supplier resulted in major chicken and gravy shortages at KFC restaurants in the U.K., the chain has returned a portion of its business to former supplier Bidvest.

According to Forbes, KFC had previously used Bidvest until February 13, when the contract switched to DHL. However, issues with DHL forced KFC to temporarily close hundreds of stores across the U.K., prompting mass outrage from customers and inciting trouble for the brand.

Although 97 percent of U.K. KFC restaurants have re-opened, according to BBC News, the fast food chain has again contracted Bidvest to supply 350 of its 900 U.K. locations. “Our focus remains on ensuring our customers can enjoy our chicken without further disruption,” a KFC spokesperson told the BBC. “With that in mind, the decision has been taken in conjunction with QSL and DHL to revert the distribution contract for up to 350 of our restaurants in the north of the U.K. back to Bidvest Logistics.”

“We are delighted to welcome KFC back to Bidvest Logistics,” business unit director, Paul Whyte, told The Guardian about the business deal. “As the U.K.’s leading food service logistics specialist, we understand the complexities of delivering fresh chicken … We will provide them with a seamless return to our network.”

Although KFC was pretty transparent with their issues —even apologizing via humorous ads on the matter —behind-the-scenes things like delivery logisitcs are just some of the secrets your favorite fast food chains don't want you to know.