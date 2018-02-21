KFC Workers in UK Accused of ‘Smuggling’ Raw Meat Into Restaurant Amid Chicken Shortage

Nearly 900 KFC restaurants were temporarily closed throughout the U.K. after an issue with a supplier left the chain with a dire chicken shortage. Now the Colonel may have an even bigger problem, as two workers were reportedly seen sneaking raw chicken through the back door of a store in Erith, London — and a local says he caught it all on camera.

“I got KFC in Erith shut down because I caught them on videos smuggling raw chicken into the back of the restaurant out of the back of a car in black bags and boxes and unrefrigerated,” Danny Mercer told Kent Live, adding that he was told to “f--- off” by employees when they saw he was filming.

The concerned citizen claims the workers took in six “bulging and gloopy shaped” black bags full of what he thought to be raw chicken, according to Yahoo News. Mercer claims the branch later closed for the day, but has since reopened.

A pair of KFC employees have been accused of 'smuggling chicken' in through the back door of a restaurant as the fast food giant faces a major chicken shortage. #7News https://t.co/90VswxDtKT — 7News Yahoo7 (@Y7News) February 20, 2018

The Daily Meal has reached out to KFC for comment.

As of February 20, only about 400 of the chain’s U.K. locations had reopened. It’s unclear when the rest of them will be up and running, but in the meantime — fans are urged to stop calling the cops about it.

“Please do not contact us about the #KFCCrisis — it is not a police matter if your favourite eatery is not serving the menu that you desire,” Tower Hamlets MPS tweeted.

Please do not contact us about the #KFCCrisis - it is not a police matter if your favourite eatery is not serving the menu that you desire. — Tower Hamlets MPS (@MPSTowerHam) February 20, 2018

