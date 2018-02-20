KFC Restaurants Close Amid UK Chicken Shortage

KFC is facing a shortage of a key ingredient: their chicken. According to the Washington Post, KFC U.K. and Ireland had to temporarily close almost all of their 900 locations on February 17 due to a very serious chicken shortage. The Colonel posted a statement on Twitter regarding the closures, attempting to make light of the dire situation.

“The chicken crossed the road, just not to our restaurants…” began the tweet. “We’ve brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems-getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex!”

“We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours. Shout out to our restaurant teams who are working flat out to get us back up and running again.”

According to Global News, KFC’s operation across the pond has ditched Bidvest Logistics for its deliveries and contracted DHL. However, DHL is experiencing a few hiccups. “Due to operational issues a number of deliveries in recent days have been incomplete or delayed,” DHL told the Canadian outlet.

Only around 400 KFC locations have reopened as of February 20, according to KFC's website, and it is unclear when the rest will resume regular business hours and menus.