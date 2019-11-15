KFC is bringing together two of its fan-favorite items, Nashville Hot Chicken and chicken and waffles. Starting Nov. 18, the fried chicken chain is selling the mashup dish, fittingly called, well, Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles.

The Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles is available as a sandwich with a piece of breaded and fried white meat chicken between two waffles or as a platter with bone-in chicken or tenders served with waffles and a side of Mrs. Butterworth's syrup. Thanks to our friends at KFC, we were able to try this new limited-time dish in all of its forms.

While KFC’s version of Nashville hot chicken is far from the regional dish that will genuinely make you sweat, the Nashville Hot Chicken is a bit spicy and has a heat with it that continues and intensifies as you eat it. This is where the chicken and waffles combo comes in handy. The Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup helps to cut the heat and adds a very welcome sweet element to the dish.

The waffles, which are Belgian-inspired, have an intense buttery flavor and chewy texture that reminded one taster of movie-theater popcorn. They complement the Nashville hot fried chicken in a way, but the two items are best eaten separately, so we recommend getting one of the platters. When eaten in one bite, a la the sandwich, the flavors get muddled and the butteriness of the waffle clashes with the cayenne-fueled heat of the chicken.



Carolyn Menyes/The Daily Meal

KFC’s Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffles will hit restaurants on Monday, Nov. 18 and will be available for a limited time only. According to a press release, meal options include one breast, two-piece thigh and drum, or three-piece tenders with a waffle and a side of Mrs. Butterworth's syrup for $6.49; or as a sandwich with an extra crispy fried chicken breast filet and sandwiched between two waffles with a side of syrup for $5.99. If you have a big appetite, KFC is also offering $8.49 Big Basket meals with a drink, two waffles, two syrups and your choice of two-piece white meat, three-piece dark meat or four-piece tenders. Prices may vary depending on your location.

Neither the Nashville Hot Chicken or the Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles are new to fans of KFC. Nashville Hot Chicken launched in 2016 and has been a staple on the chain’s menu ever since. Kentucky Fried Chicken & Waffles first appeared in 2018 and returned to the chain in March 2019. Both dishes have proven to be popular, so it seems only natural that they would come together at some point. Who knows, KFC’s waffles may just join the ranks of fast food menu items with a cult following.