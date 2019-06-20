Earlier this year, KFC began testing a Cheetos Sandwich at select restaurants in the South. After an incredibly successful trial run, the dangerously cheesy limited-time-only munchie will roll out to KFC menus nationwide for just four weeks starting July 1.

The Cheetos Sandwich features a hand-breaded, extra-crispy chicken fillet coated in Cheetos sauce on a toasted bun with mayo and a layer of crunchy Cheetos. Fans can get an exclusive first taste before the official launch by heading to the KFC at 242 E. 14th St. in New York City any time between 4 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 27.



Courtesy of KFC

In addition to the Cheetos Sandwich, the chain’s “All Orange Everything” pop-up will feature three event-only KFC and Cheetos creations — including mac and cheese, loaded fries and boneless hot wings — while supplies last. Walk-ins are welcome, but if you want VIP access to skip the line, RSVP at this link. Chester Cheetah will be there.

