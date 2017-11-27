JK Rowling Shuts Down Mac ‘n’ Cheese Hater

Mac ‘n’ cheese is the most popular late-night takeout item in the country and a much-desired Thanksgiving side-dish. There’s no doubt this ooey-gooey comfort food is a staple on any occasion — or so we thought until one Twitter user attacked the mac, prompting an authoritative response from Harry Potter mastermind J.K. Rowling.

Gabriel Malor, an attorney from Oklahoma, spewed these fighting words: “PEOPLE. Macaroni and cheese is not a good food. It will never be in the category of good food. It sometimes happens when you have kids or you’re in college or something. That’s it.”

He continued: “I know you don’t want it to be true. But deep down, you know it is. Macaroni & cheese at Thanksgiving is a dish that says your ma doesn’t love you enough to mash another potato.”

That’s when Rowling put her foot down.

“Reported and blocked,” she said. Short and sweet.

Later that day, Malor admitted to having lost a hundred followers over an hour of “mac & cheese tweeting.” Rightfully so.

