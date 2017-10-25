Michigan Loves Late-Night Mac and Cheese, and Other Popular Takeout Orders From Around the US

Let’s face it — ordering takeout has become just as commonplace as cooking at home. With apps like Seamless, Uber Eats, and Postmates, hangry couch-dwellers can enjoy their favorite restaurants’ foods from the confines of their own apartments.

In partnership with personal finance site GOBankingRates, delivery giant Grubhub found the cities that place the most late-night takeout orders from around the nation. The first slot belongs to the people of East Lansing, Michigan, who place 392 percent more late-night orders than the rest of the country. Their dish of choice is mac and cheese.

Next up is New Brunswick, New Jersey, where night owls crave boneless Buffalo wings. In Columbus, Ohio, customers are ordering stromboli, followed by the denizens of Allston, Massachusetts, with Buffalo chicken pizza, and the people of Syracuse, New York, with stuffed cheesy bread — which shows up on the list again for the nearby city of Ithaca.



Courtesy of Grubhub

Providence, Rhode Island, is munching on tater tots and Champaign, Illinois, fancies after-hours pork egg rolls. Brighton, Massachusetts, noshes on spicy tuna rolls and Albany, New York, keeps it real with chicken bacon ranch pizza. This is the most expensive item on the list at $16.95 per pie.

While absolutely none of these options are healthy whatsoever, they all seem to exist near college campuses. According to Grubhub, college students are 79 percent more likely than the average diner to order takeout during post-dinner hours.

You can see a complete list of the 20 cities surveyed on GOBankingRates’ website, where you’ll also find major cities like Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Boston, and Miami.

