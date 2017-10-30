James Beard Foundation’s Taste America Wraps Up in Kansas City

Don’t sleep on this one, Kansas City foodies. The James Beard Foundation has chosen Kansas City to close out its 10-city, six-week Taste America tour. Now in its fifth year, Taste America features a weekend of delicious meals and enriching presentations that showcase a city's premier chefs and unique contributions to the national culinary conversation.

The Kansas City event kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 10, at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art with a cocktail and tasting reception arranged by local James Beard Award winners Celina Tio (The Belfry) and St. Louis’ Kevin Nashan (Sidney Street Café) as well as local KC chefs Ryan Brazeal (Novel), Dan Swinney (Lidia’s Kansas City) and Patrick Ryan (Port Fonda). The tasting reception will be followed by a dinner planned by the Nelson-Atkins’ own Jonathan Pye with James Beard Award winners Tony Mantuano (Chicago’s Spiaggia) and local star Debbie Gold (The American), as well as pastry chef Megan Garrelts of Rye.

Tony Mantuano and Debbie Gold will each be hosting a free cooking demo at Sur La Table on the Country Club Plaza on Saturday, November 11.

Renee Kelly, owner and executive chef of Renee Kelly’s Harvest and host/producer of the TV show Harvest with Renee Kelly, will emcee the event.

A portion of the evening’s proceeds will go towards the James Beard Foundation’s Taste America Scholarship Fund.

The event is currently sold out, but you can sign up for the waitlist here.

Learn more about the James Beard Foundation and Taste America.