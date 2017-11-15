In September of 2013, an anonymous diner started leaving mammoth tips for servers at restaurants and bars around the country. The only clue to the mystery man’s identity is his signature, “@tipsforjesus,” which leads to an Instagram page showing credit card slips on which he’s penned his mark next to a fat gratuity. The last post, dating back to January 2, shows a $2,000 tip on a $318 bill.

People have long speculated that former PayPal executive Jack Selby is the man behind the movement, although it’s never been confirmed. Selby was most recently spotted at Guyer’s — a bar on New York City’s Upper West Side run by romance novel book-cover model Cindy Guyer — where he ordered over $100 in drinks and left a $5,000 tip.

“The bartender was brought to tears,” a source told the New York Post. Selby’s receipt was allegedly signed “Tips for Jesus” and “We’re back!”

But Selby’s not alone. Apparently there is a larger group of people collectively dishing out generous tips.

“It’s not necessarily Christian,” the source told the New York Post. “It’s giving back in creative ways and hopefully inspires people.”

