Islands Debuts New Happy Hour Menu

Islands Restaurants has launched a new happy hour menu just in time for football season. Additionally, they are offering a limited time only Queso Burger with spicy white queso cheese, tortilla strips and pickled jalapenos.

Now through November 25, the chain’s happy hour is extended on Mondays through Thursdays (from 3 pm to close) and all day on Sundays.

New happy hour menu items include spinach and artichoke dip; spicy white queso dip; tortilla chips and salsa; mini quesadillas; Kalua pork with bbq sauce; buffalo chicken tenders; buffalo wings with carrots, celery and ranch dressing; island nachos with chicken or chili; Kalua pork, pepper crunch and beachside sliders and loaded fries with either chili or cheese.

Islands is also offering Happy Hour cocktails including frozen or on the rocks margaritas in regular, mango and strawberry flavors; mimosas; Bloody Mary’s; Mai Tai’s; Big Island Iced Tea; mojitos; martinis and beer and wine.