You say “po-tay-to,” I say “poh-tah-to.” Or maybe: We Americans say “potato chips,” and those across the pond say “crisps.” On a recent trip abroad, I found myself just as fascinated with the snack aisles in convenience and grocery stores as I was with the artwork in some museums.

And why not? The snack flavors with which countries such as England, France, Iceland and Wales stock their shelves are crazily creative. I regret now that I can’t offer up taste reviews, but I guess I was too busy photographing all the tastes to actually munch on most of them.

It wasn't just plain old potato chips/crisps, either. I spotted flavors of Cheetos that I don't think we have here at home. (Paprika! Pizza!) Same for Pringles. (Emmental cheese!) There’s a baked corn snack called Monster Munch with a Muppet-like character on the bag.

Sure, they’re all junk food, but it’s entertaining to learn about a culture through its snacks, whether packaged crunchables, beverages or something else. My purely unscientific research indicates that Canadians love ketchup-flavored chips, the Brits have the most marshmallow candy, and the French love mojito-flavored beverages.

After a while, our American standards, such as sour cream and onion and barbecue, started to look just plain ordinary. But maybe our tastes seem super-exotic to, say, the Welsh, who might find roast ox-flavored crisps a bit mundane. And yes, that’s a real flavor I saw in Cardiff. Take a tasty trip around the world with us and ogle at these 15 international potato chip flavors we long to try.