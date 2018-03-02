  1. Home
Instant Pot Recall: This Model May Be a Fire Hazard

By
Editor
Customers with the affected batch numbers are entitled to a free replacement
instant pot
Instant Pot

Instant Pot is recalling one of its multi-cooker models after the company received 107 reports of a defect that can cause the product to overheat and melt. In a release, Instant Pot manufacturer Double Insight warns customers to stop using “Gem 65 8-in-1” multicookers with batch numbers 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1736. These four-digit codes can be located on the appliance’s underside in the bottom right-hand corner of the label.

more instant pot stories

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that about 104,000 units have been affected.

The product’s overheating has been attributed to a tooling misalignment that created a gap between the bottom of the inner pot and top surface of the heating plate. This gap can make Instant Pots overheat and melt on the underside, posing a fire hazard to customers.

Customers who have a Gem 8-in-1 Multicooker with an affected batch number can return it to Walmart and request a free replacement. Those who don’t have access to a Walmart can contact Double Insight for a return shipping label and instructions for removing and returning the unit’s power cord and rating label.

For additional information, consumers can call the company toll-free at 1-888-891-1473.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience that the voluntary recall of the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker may cause,” a spokesperson said in a release.

There have not been any injuries reported in connection to Instant Pot’s recalled item — but that hasn’t always been the case with defective products. Here are the 10 biggest food recalls in American history.

