Instant Pot Warning: This Model Is Overheating and Melting, Company Says

Customers are encouraged to stop using the affected products immediately

Instant Pot is warning customers that one of its models could be unsafe to use. The company is saying it has received several reports of its Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker overheating, resulting in melting damage to the countertop device’s underside. This problem is only reported to have affected batch codes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746. Customers can verify these four digits by checking the silver label beneath the appliance.

“We want you to know that we take any problem with our products extremely seriously as safety and quality are our primary concern, and we are working cooperatively with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC),” the brand wrote in a post to the Facebook group Instant Community.

Any affected model of the cooking gadget, which is beloved by both home cooks and professional chefs, will reportedly be replaced by a non-defective model at an undetermined time. Anyone who has an Instant Pot with the batch codes stated above should stop using the device immediately.

But concerned customers are expressing dissatisfaction about the lack of an immediate solution through the same Facebook group.

“It’s not a few customers though. There are countless people who have been waiting MONTHS since receiving this message as an email,” Raina Lincicum exclaimed.

“Now you are posting the same form letter you send when anyone asks what the next step is? It was a few weeks ago. Stop resetting the clock and make this right,” Katie Hughes demanded.

If your Instant Pot is unaffected by this issue, it’s time to get cooking. Pizza? Cheesecake? Deviled eggs? Bet you didn’t know you could make these 10 dishes in a multi-cooker.

