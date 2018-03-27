In-N-Out Burger Files Restraining Order Against YouTuber

West Coast chain In-N-Out Burger has filed for a restraining order against a YouTuber who played pranks on two of their California restaurants. The chain alleges that Cody Roeder entered two San Fernando Valley In-N-Outs posing as the company’s CEO, loudly argued with employees, and threw a customer’s hamburger on the ground and stepped on it.

Roeder, whose YouTube channel, Trollmunchies, is dedicated to pranks, entered a Van Nuys In-N-Out location posing as the ex-husband of In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson and claimed to be the acting CEO of the chain. CBS News reports that he demanded In-N-Out kitchen staff make him food for a “taste test,” but managers did not believe him and employees called the police.

In another video clip, Roeder enters a Burbank In-N-Out making the same claims, demands to speak to a manager about possible food contamination, and drops a burger on the ground, calling it “garbage.”

According to The Orange County Register, the lawsuit asserts that Roeder caused “significant and irreparable harm,” to the restaurants and wants the court to fine the YouTuber $1,000 per violation of the restraining order. The burger chain is also seeking damages of more than $25,000.

Arnie Wensinger, the executive vice president of In-N-Out Burger, released a statement on the matter:

“We have recently seen an increase of visitors to our stores, who are not customers but instead are intentionally disruptive and who then try to promote themselves through social media. These visitors have unfortunately used deceit, fraud, and trespass to their own advantage, and in each instance, they have attempted to humiliate, offend, or otherwise make our customers or associates uncomfortable.”

Roeder posted a 10-minute video of his footage from the prank to Trollmunchies. It was viewed almost 27,000 times before it was taken down. The YouTuber has filmed similar pranks inside of California supermarket chain Ralphs and at Taco Bell.

Maybe Roeder should have checked out our 10 Things You Didn’t Know About In-N-Out before pranking the chain. He would have discovered that owner Lynsi Snyder is the youngest female billionaire in America and has tons of cash to burn on lawyers.