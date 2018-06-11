It became a point of national interest when IHOP announced it was changing its name to IHOb last week, and now the brand is finally revealing what the “b” stands for. Although many guessed it stood for a breakfast food like biscuits, bacon, butter, or even more plausibly, breakfast, IHOP has revealed that the “b” in IHOb stands for “burgers,” and that the change is only temporary.

The restaurant "formerly" known as the International House of Pancakes is rolling out all-natural, 100 percent USDA choice, black angus steakburgers for a limited time in seven different varieties on June 11. “Everyone knows that IHOP makes world-famous pancakes so we felt like the best way to convince them that we are as serious about our new line of Ultimate Steakburgers as we are about our pancakes, was to change our name to IHOb,” said Brad Haley, chief marketing officer for IHOb restaurants, in a press release.

The chain has gone so far as to disable its @ihop Twitter account and redirect users to the new @ihob.

Chef Nevielle Panthaky, the chain's head of culinary, agreed, saying in the same statement that “Burgers are a quintessential, American menu item so it makes perfect sense that IHOP, one of the most iconic, all-American comfort-food brands in the world, would go over the top to create a delicious line-up of quality burgers that hit the spot any time of day.”

The seven different steakburgers range from a breakfast-y sounding “Big Brunch,” which includes hickory-smoked bacon, a fried egg, crispy browned potato, and cheese, to a decidedly more lunch- or dinner-worthy “Jalapeño Kick,” which is comprised of spicy blend of sautéed jalapeños, Serrano peppers and onion, custom-cured hickory-smoked bacon, Pepper-Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and jalapeño mayo.

Other burger options include a barbecue sauce smothered Cowboy BBQ burger; the mushroom and Swiss; the Classic, your basic hamburger; the Classic with Bacon; and the Mega Monster, which is two steakburger patties, two types of cheeses, lettuce, red onion, pickles, tomato, and IHOb’s signature burger sauce.

For a limited time only, the new steakburgers will be served with unlimited fries and a drink for $6.99 at participating locations. Because this deal won’t last forever, “IHOb” is not, in fact, the brand's new permanent name. Feel free to breathe a sigh of relief, and celebrate by perusing our guide for the only meal that's allowed to include both burgers and pancakes – the best brunch in every state.