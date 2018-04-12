Move Over, Unicorns: Glitter Is Trending Everywhere Now, Including Chewing Gum

Finally! A new trend may be overthrowing the rainbow atrocity that is all things unicorn! Recently, we’ve noticed a spike in all things glitter. It’s pretty hard not to take notice of things that sparkle and shine, especially when it’s in your mouth. Ice Breakers has released a “Glitter Gum,” and we literally never want to chew any other kind of gum again. Why would we when it won’t give us shiny teeth!!

The limited-edition shimmering gum comes in a cheery snow cone flavor, and is dusted with an edible glitter coating. How pretty! “Consumers are looking for extra sparkle in everyday items — whether it’s what they’re eating, drinking or wearing,” said Nathan Johnson, brand manager for Ice Breakers, in a press release. “Ice Breakers Glitter Gum gives consumers the added glittery flair to push their swagger over-the-top.”

Ice Breakers brand spankin’ new Glitter Gum will be available nationwide April 15 through this summer, and speaking of over-the-top glitter swagger, a U.K. company is hopping on the #unicorntrendisdeadparty and fully taking advantage of #Glitter2k18 by coating bottles of booze in glitter. Bottle Bling will customize your boring bottles of Dom Perignon and Jack Daniel’s with a stunning glitter coating in a myriad of colors.

A post shared by ✨Bottle Bling ™✨ (@bottlebling1) on Dec 29, 2017 at 10:14pm PST

Still not glittery enough for you? Glitter sunscreen is now also a thing that exists. Protect yourself from the sun’s rays but let its light reflect off your glitter-streaked body as you shimmer and shine at the beach and the pool!

A post shared by rubybox (@rubybox_beauty) on Apr 11, 2018 at 2:06am PDT

