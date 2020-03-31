Like a lot of the world, the way that Girl Scouts are handling their cookie orders and delivery is a little different for 2020. Instead of the door-to-door sales and cookie booths at local grocery stores and shops, Girl Scout cookie sales have gone online.

The move to internet cookie orders is to prevent any unsafe conditions for the girls in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak while still supporting the 1.7 million Girl Scouts across the country who depend on the funding from cookie sales to partake in their girl-led programs and important learning experiences.

Support your local Girl Scout troops by purchasing your favorite cookies like Tagalongs, Samoas and Thin Mints online for delivery to your doorstep. You can also perform a little act of kindness from home by donating a box — or a few — to first responders or volunteers in your area. It's also a great way to have a celebration from home. You can send a special treat to loved ones or friends who can't leave their house during this time.

So, how does it work? It's easy. You just head to the Girl Scouts website, enter your zip code, order as many cookies as you want, and your box of cookies will be shipped to your door or distributed to the place you've chosen to donate your order to. According to the online store, cookie deliveries should ship within two to 15 business days, though coronavirus-related delays can be expected. There is a minimum of four boxes per shipped order.

