Hostess Gives Employee Bonuses in Cash & Cakes

On January 31, Hostess Brands Inc. announced that not only would their employees receive monetary bonuses this year, but that they would also get a year’s worth of free baked goods! After enacting tax legislation, Hostess will be rewarding its 1,036 bakery and corporate employees bonuses of $750 in cash, a 401(k) contribution of $500, and a year’s worth of free product.

“The recent tax reform changes have given us the opportunity to review our benefit and compensation structure with an eye toward further investing in our workforce — our extraordinary team of employees who have and continue to help make Hostess so successful,” said executive chairman C. Dean Metropoulos in a press release by baked goods brand. “As we have done in the past, the company’s management and board take great pleasure in sharing the company’s success with our employees.”

No, employees will not have to fill their cars with a year’s worth of Twinkies and Ding Dongs. On a weekly basis, a representative from each bakery location will choose a “product of the week” for the bakery and all eligible employees will be able to take home one multi-pack of the chosen item every week for an entire year.

