Hollywood Inspired Cocktails for Oscar Sunday

If you aren’t attending this year’s Academy Awards in person, but find yourself in La La Land you can still drink like a star thanks to bartenders at Loews Hollywood Hotel. The hotel, which is connected to the famous neighboring Dolby Theatre where all the Oscar action is taking place this Sunday, is serving up

eight delicious cocktails directly inspired by some of the year’s Best Picture nominees.

I met with Peter Donnelly, Loews Hollywood’s Food & Beverage Director to sample some of the special libations prepared by master Tinsel Town bartender Tyler.

Perfect for enjoying during the Oscars broadcast on Sunday, February 24, the cocktails, priced at $15 each, will also be available the week before and after, from Sunday, February 17 through Sunday, March 3 at Loews Hollywood Hotel and Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel.

And the drinks are ….

“Don’s Green Machine,” inspired by “Green Book”

2 ounce The Botanist gin, 1 ounce aloe vera liqueur, ¾ ounce lemon, ¾ ounce agave, 3 cucumber wheels, basil and a splash of soda

“The Heart-Shaped Herb,” inspired by “Black Panther”

4 ounces prosecco, ¾ ounces Cointreau, ¾ ounces lemon juice, edible hibiscus flower and blackberries

“Tale of Two Powers” inspired by “BlacKkKlansman”

2 ounces Cognac, 1 ounce ginger liquor, 2 shots orange bitters, and 2 shots regular bitters served neat

“Fearless,” inspired by “Bohemian Rhapsody”

1 ounce Midori, ½ ounce elderflower liqueur, 1 ounce apple juice, ¼ ounce lemon and lime juice, St. Germaine foam, 1 cucumber wheel, Bergamot and champagne caviar

“Cleo’s Cup,” inspired by “Roma”

1 ounce123 tequila blanco, ½ ounce lime juice, ¼ ounce agave and 3 ounces Lunetta Prosecco

“La Vie En Rose,” inspired by “A Star is Born”

2 ounces Bacardi Razz, 5 mint leaves, ¾ ounces lime juice, house spun cotton candy and a strawberry

“The Queen’s Chalice,” inspired by “The Favourite”

1 ounce Pimm’s. 1½ ounce Bombay Dry, ¾ ounce agave. ¾ ounce lemon juice, ¾ ounce orange juice, muddled blueberries, mint cucumber and ginger ale

“All American Apple Pie,” inspired by “Vice”

2 ounces Absolut Orient Apple, 3 shakes of cinnamon, ¾ ounces Frangelico, ¾ ounces half and half, ¾ ounces agave and top with whip creama and Cinnamon sprinkles

Whether you are hosting an Oscar’s party or watching the awards at the Hollywood or Santa Monica Loews bar, these delicious cocktails will make you red carpet ready.