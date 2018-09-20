Meat Supplier Connected to Publix E.Coli Cases Issues Further Recall

Cargill Meat Solutions is recalling about 132,606 pounds of ground beef due to a possible E. coli contamination. According to a news realease from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the recalled meat from the Colorado-based company was from the chuck portion of the animal and possibly contained Escherichia coli 026 (a form of E. coli). Unfortunately, the product was distributed nationwide.

CNN reports that the meat, produced June 21 marked with USDA inspection mark “EST. 86R,” is linked to an outbreak that sickened 18 people and that one of those people has died. The illnesses were all traced to Publix supermarkets; Publix issued a recall nearly three weeks ago, but the source of the meat was not known at the time. FSIS has since traced Cargill as the source, hence the more recent recall announcement. Cargill is the largest privately held corporation in the United States with an annual revenue of over $100 billion.

Those sickened by the meat reported feeling ill between July 5 and July 25. The release from the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) indicates that people usually become ill three to four days after exposure to the product, and may develop symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting. Severe cases can result in hospitalization and even death.

The FSIS announcement urges customers who may have purchased the meat to check their freezers and to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase. A full list of the products subject to recall can be found here.

Worried about E. coli? Here are some tips for avoiding food poisoning.