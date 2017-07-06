The Goo Goo Dolls’ Favorite Restaurants in Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York, has been the source of an incredibly diverse roster of key musical artists over the past few decades. Artists who have entered the nation’s view have included Rick James, Ani DiFranco, Brian McKnight, Cannibal Corpse, and Every Time I Die. But the rock band the Goo Goo Dolls, which formed in 1986, is in a class of its own. The hits for the band started racking up with 1995's multi-platinum seller A Boy Named Goo. The following six studio albums, including 2016's Boxes, have also charted for the Warner Bros. group. Read More Where 11 Musicians Dine in New York City

While attending a press conference for the St. Kitts Music Festival at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, I had the pleasure of asking Goo Goo Dolls’ founders Johnny Rzeznik and Robby Takac about their favorite Buffalo dining spots. The group is currently in the midst of a U.S. amphitheater tour with American Idol favorite Phillip Phillips. Meanwhile, Takac stays busy as the owner of label Good Charamel Records, recording studio GCR Audio, and the nonprofit Music Is Art.

Ten Buffalo dining recommendations from Johnny Rzeznik and Robby Takac:

1) Tempo: A fine-dining Italian restaurant.

2) Duff's Famous Wings: A mini-empire of wing joint.

3) Gabriel's Gate: Let’s be honest — you knew there were going to multiple wing spots on this list.

4) Chuck's: A casual pizzeria for a classic pie.

5) Lenox Grill: A classic bar and grill (that, yes, serves wings).

6) Hutch's: An American fine-dining restaurant.

7) Buffalo Chophouse: Every favorite restaurant list needs a good steakhouse.

8) Sun Cuisines: Where to try Burmese and Thai cuisine.

9) Pho Dollar: Nosh on Vietnamese comfort foods like phở.

10) Little Lamb Hot Pot: Explore nearby Amherst by starting at this hot pot spot.