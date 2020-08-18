To say it’s been a long year would be a bit of an understatement, so it's nice to have something to look forward to. Enter: the Girl Scouts of the United States of America. The Girl Scouts announced on August 18 that they will be rolling out a new cookie, and it’s inspired by an iconic breakfast dish. World, meet the Toast-yay!

Ahead of the cookie’s official rollout, The Daily Meal was able to try Toast-yay! thanks to our friends at the Girl Scouts, and we can honestly say that it is the cookie we need this year.

The cookie has an adorable shape, like a little piece of toast, and is dipped in a creamy vanilla frosting. The smell and initial taste actually reminded us of another nostalgic snack, the Dunkaroo, thanks to a subtle cinnamon flavor that blends in well to the shortbread base. It's a little bigger than your average Girl Scout cookie, which means you can take your time to savor it. And the ratios make this cookie a star trooper, the balance of cinnamon, shortbread and vanilla flavor is great, and if you think about it just a little bit, you'll really be reminded of French toast.



Courtesy of Girl Scouts of the United States of America

The Girl Scout cookie season officially launches in January 2021, but timing and product availability varies locally. If you don’t want to wait until the new year, you can contact your local council for more information about sale dates and specific cookie availability.

Toast-yay! is the second new addition to the Girl Scout cookie lineup announced this year. In January, Girl Scouts also rolled out the Lemon-Ups. They join classics like Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils, Tagalongs, Girl Scout S'mores and more. And if you just can’t wait until the new year to get these cookies, we don’t blame you. Satisfy your sweet tooth by baking up some of our best-ever cookie recipes.