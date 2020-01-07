Just in time for Girl Scout Cookie season, the Girl Scouts of the USA organization has added a new sweet treat to their irresistible arsenal. Lemon-Ups will join the likes of Thin Mints, Samoas and Trefoils. The new cookie replaces Savannah Smiles, powdered sugar-dusted lemon wedge cookies that debuted in 2012.

It probably goes without saying, but Lemon-Ups are also lemon-flavored. The crisp, citrus cookies are baked with eight phrases inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs, like “I am a go-getter,” “I am an innovator” and “I am a leader.” They’ll exist alongside Lemonades, which feature savory slices of shortbread with lemon-flavored icing.



Courtesy of Girl Scouts

The 2020 refresh also includes updated packaging, designed to emphasize what the program is all about. The new cookie sleeves feature imagery of current Girl Scouts participating in a range of experiences available to members, from camping and canoeing to designing robots and taking action to improve their communities.

According to the brand, these activities help young female leaders learn about money management, public speaking and decision making, and purchasing cookies powers that.

Girl Scout Cookies go on sale at different times depending on your local council. Most sell for a six-to-eight week period between January and April, but some open up shop as early as September. Use the Girl Scouts' "Find Cookies!" tool to find a nearby location where you can buy Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas and all the best Girl Scout Cookies.