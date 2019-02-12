Nearly 100,000 pounds of frozen chicken entrees have been recalled by a Texas-based producer because eggs were erroneously left off the list of included allergens on the packaging. The products were packaged by VICS Acquisition and distributed under the brand labels Happi Foodi and Southeastern Grocers.

Eggs were not listed as a known allergen on the label for Happi Foodi Bloody Mary Inspired Chicken, Southeastern Grocers Brand Marsala Chicken, and Southeastern Grocers Brand Mediterranean Herb Chicken. Eggs are one of the most common food allergens and can cause a broad range of symptoms.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 99,975 pounds of products were recalled. The Happi Foodi packages were shipped to retail locations nationwide, while the Southeastern Grocers products (labeled “SE Grocers” on the packaging) were distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Happi Foodi products are available at Walmart stores. Southeastern Grocers is the parent company of the supermarkets Bi-Lo, Winn-Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Mas.

The issue was discovered on February 8 during a label review. So far there have been no confirmed illnesses. The mislabeled products were made between August 7 and October 15, 2018, and are marked with establishment number P-34622.

VCIS Acquisition recommends that people with egg-related allergies return or throw away effected products. If you’re left with nothing in your fridge, then go grab dinner at one of the top allergy-friendly chain restaurants in America.