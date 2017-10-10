A Food Truck Serving Fresh Eats Is Run Almost Entirely by Teens

The Fresh & Furious food truck is run almost entirely by high schoolers from the Lansing, Michigan, area. The food truck, named after the 2009 film Fast & Furious, serves a rotating menu of on-the-go favorites made with fresh ingredients. According to the Lansing State Journal, the business plan, the food truck’s design, and the menu items were all created by the Ingham Intermediate School District teenagers.

Chef Corbett Day, the instructor of the culinary arts and hospitality program at Mason’s Wilson Talent Center and the man who credits himself as “just driving the truck” told WKAR, “We train students to go right out into the field and learn the management side of a restaurant. We have all of our students working full time right now. We’re talking about 16- (and) 17-year-olds who are out there managing and learning how to manage restaurants right now.”

It seems like the management education is paying off. Benjamin Williams, a senior at NexTech High School of Lansing, expressed to the press that he really does feel like he is gaining real-world experience from his time working on the food truck.

"I'm learning firsthand what it's like to run a business, from the front of the house to the back of the house," he told Lansing State Journal.

The Fresh & Furious crew will be trying their hand at the big city by taking on downtown Lansing for the next three Fridays beginning October 13. The food truck and its teen employees will be serving up their signature sandwiches, wraps, dessert empanadas, and other snacks to eager customers. Who knows, maybe one day Fresh & Furious will land on The Daily Meal’s list of the 101 best food trucks in America.