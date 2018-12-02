Food Lovers Holiday Gift Guide 2018

Whether a chocolate, whiskey, tea lover, or hard to categorize, here’s a list of gifts for your significant other this holiday season.

Lovely Libations

Arion Single Origin Arego Tequila

Aged 2 years, this small batch Anejo tequila has a rich amber color and hints of vanilla, caramel and coconut, $67 at https://tequillaavion.com.

Reposado Tequila Corralejo

Aged 6 months in French limousine oak barrels, this 100 percent Agave tequila has notes of lemon, lime, honey and peppercorn, $22.99 at www.totalwine.com.

Bluecoat American Dry Gin

Made with 100 percent botanicals, Bluecoat American Dry Gin has a bright finish and is perfect for a shaken martini. Distilled in copper pots, this gin has notes of juniper, bitter orange, lemonade and coriander, $24.99 at https://bluecoatgin.com.

Diageo Special Releases Whisky

Each year Diageo releases a special whisky collection of 10 rare whiskies, for 2018 they include a 48-year-old Carsebridge, a 35-year Caol Ila, a 21-year-old Oban and a Cladach blend of six distilleries, as well as six others, all available at www.thewhiskyexchange.com.

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost & Rare Port Ellen

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost & Rare Port Ellen is a unique whisky from a closed distillery whose Port Ellen spirit lives on in the ghost whisky, $349.99 at reservebar.com.

Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Double Cask

This limited edition tequila is ruch and nuanced with traditional Reposado finished in the casks used in the making of Buchanan’s Blended Scotch Whisky, $59.99 at shopsk.com.

Tanqueray London Dry

This classic gin is perfect with tonic and lime or added to cocktails, $20.99 available at www.target.com.

Buchanan’s Select 15-Year-Old Blended Malt Scotch Whisky

Matured for 15 years, this single malt Scotch whisky is bold and complex, $49.99 at www.reservebar.com.

Chambord Liquor

This all natural raspberry liqueur is infused with raspberries and black berries and blended with cognac, vanilla and black currant. $32.99 at https://www.chambord.channel.com.

FAIR Quinoa Vodka

Made with quinoa sourced from the Andean mountains, FAIR vodka is considered a super food because of its natural content, $29.99 at www.totalwine.com.

Famous Grouse Naked Grouse Whisky

This best selling whisky in Scotland gives us Naked Grouse, a full flavored whisky with hints of currants, chocolate and baked apples, $29.99 at www.totalwine.com.

Old Forester Whiskey

Old Forester, the first bottled bourbon and the only bourbon sold before, during and after Prohibition by the same family, has released 1910 Old Fine Whiskey, the final installment joining 1870 Original Batch, 1897 Bottled in Bond and 1920 Prohibition Style whiskeys, $57.99 at www.totalwine.com.

Diddy + Ciroc Vodka Launch Ciroc Black Raspberry

Just in time for fall and winter cocktails, Diddy + Ciroc Vodka have released their new Ciroc Black Raspberry limited edition flavor. $39.99, order at www.reservebar.com/ciroc-black-raspberry.

Beau Joie Brut Rosé

This pinot noir and chardonnay blend Brut Rosé makes a great pairing for holiday meals, toasting on New Year’s Eve and as a hostess gift. The copper casing adds an elegant touch, with notes of watermelon, strawberry and citrus, $99.99 at www.wine.com.

Humm Kombucha New Flavors

Enjoy the gift of probiotics with Humm Kombucha, with new flavors including ginger juniper and raspberry hops, $2.99 at www.hummkombucha.com.

Teas and Coffees for Cold Winter Nights

Tealeaves

Tealeaves holiday collection has something for everyone on your list. Their big collection is a tea lovers dream with 30 teabags, and smaller Grey collection, Winter Wellness and Happily Ever After gift sets include tins and pouches of tea and stainless steel infusers, $23.95 to $46.95 at www.tealeaves.com.

Tea Forte

Tea Forte’s holiday inspired Warming Joy collection brings together festive and comforting teas include rum raisin biscotti, raspberry ganache winter chai, spiced ginger plum and ginger snap. Available in a variety of sizes, perfect to enjoy with their Kati Steeping Cup & Infuser ceramic tumbler with stainless steel infuser, various prices at www.teaforte.com.

TAZO Teas

Any tea lover will adore the gift of TAZO teas, especially their organice baked cinnamon apple tea, perfect for cold winter nights, various prices at www.tazo.com.

Davids Tea

Davids Tea has launched a bounty of holiday tea inspired gifts including 24 days of tea, teas to love and more sleeps gift sets; new candy cane crush, caramel shortbread and zest wishes flavors and beautiful color changing Nordic cups as well as dozens of gift sets of teas, various prices, www.davidstea.com.

Nespresso Limited Edition Festive Collection

Nespresso has teamed with interior designer India Mahdavi to create their new Parisian Gourmandise-inspired limited edition festive collection. This new collection includes coffees in the traditional flavors of Parisian patisseries including macaroons, madeleines and pralines as well as a range of accessories, various pricing, all at www.nespresso.com.

Verve Coffee Holiday Offerings

Give the gift of barista quality pour over coffee with Verve’s blend x dripkit offering Verve’s holiday blend coffee with no prep or clean up required. Also great are their new Gesha and Holiday Blend releases in 12 ounce bags and new ready to drink cold brew, perfect for stocking stuffers, prices vary at www.verve.com.

Bulletproof Coffee Launches New Flavors

Bulletproof Coffee, packed with protein, butter and no sugar, has launched two new flavors. Available nationwide at grocery stores and at www.bulletproof.com, are vanilla latte + collagen protein and dark chocolate + collagen protein.

Chocolates for Your Better Half

La Maison Chocolates

La Maison du Chocolates new nine piece chocolate box sets the stage for a trip to Paris depicting the City of Lights in a variety of fragrances and flavors including orange and dark chocolate; mango gelee, vanilla and jasmine flowers; lemon and honey and ginger and lemon with dark almond praline. 16 piece box, $54, available at www.lamaisonduchocolat.us.

Ethel M

Hand crafted in Las Vegas, Nevada, Ethel M has a wide variety of sweet choices this holiday season. Their holiday advent calendar includes 24 pieces chosen from over 30 possible chocolate flavors ($60), or choose from a variety of boxed chocolates including their champagne & Cordials collection ($25), centerpiece collection ($100) or creating your own festive green tin ($35), all available at www.ethelm.com.

See’s Candies

Everyone loves a box of See’s Candies, especially their special holiday sweets. Choose from a festive Christmas tree box, Santa’s list box, milk chocolate Santa’s, Christmas lollipops, butter treats, ornaments gift pack, assorted peppermints and marshmallow trees, prices vary, www.sees.com.

K + M Chocolates Launches New Holiday Flavors

Chef Thomas Keller and olive oil maker Armando Manni have added new chocolate bar flavors to their K + M ExtraVirgin Collection. Milk chocolate cocoa nibs now joins the lineup and they are also offering a holiday four pack of bars for $49.95, visit www.kellermannichocolate.com.

Foodie Favorites

Protein & Probiotics Hot Oatmeal

thinkThin, makers of protein rich food, have launched their first hot probiotics oatmeal. It’s gluten free and comes in cinnamon almond, maple pecan and blueberry harvest flavors, a perfect start to any winter morning.

Comvita Manuka Honey

This honey from New Zealand tastes great but is also prized for its unique health properties. Made from the nectar of the Manuka flower, $23.99 and up at www.comvita.com.

Popcorn Factory Cookies & Crème Popcorn

Snuggle up on cold winter nights with a movie and The Popcorn Factory’s cookies and crème popcorn, $15 at www.thepopcornfactory.com.

Murray’s Cheese

Perfect as a hostess gift, potluck addition or entertaining during the holidays, Murray’s Cheese has the perfect mix of cheeses, meats and snacks for everyone.

Try their Greatest Hits crate including English Cheddar, Brie, Gruyere and Manchego with almonds, cherry preserves and crackers, $95 at www.murrayscheese.com.

Harry & David

Harry & David have gift boxes to match any craving, from Moose Munch bars and popcorns to huge sleighs of chocolates, coffee and truffles, anyone receiving a gift from Harry & David will feel special, prices vary, http://www.harryanddavid.com.

Culture Republick Light Ice Cream Launch

Culture Republick Light Ice Cream has launched a line of light ice creams with probiotics, perfect for topping pies this holiday season. Each pack is designed by an emerging artist and 10% of profits support the Arts in local communities. In LA, find the delicious dessert at Rite Aid or Albertsons.

Smartwater New Alkaline and Antioxident Waters

Smartwater has launched new ionized alkaline and antioxidant waters to keep you hydrated this holiday season, available at supermarkets and everywhere Smartwater is sold.

Eataly

Give the gift of Italy with Eataly’s variety of delicious holiday gift boxes. The Everyday Italian features both sweet and savory delicacies designed to delight any Italophile ($149.90); The Ultimate Olive Oil includes peppery and buttery olive oils ($99) and the Emilia Romagna ($79.90) includes Bologna favorites such as cherries, fresh pasta, balsamic vinegar, tomato paste and Bolognese ragu ($79), all at Eataly.com.

Mom in the Mail

A gift of Mom in the Mail warms every kitchen with delicious fresh baked cookies, a dozen treats in a variety of flavors, including chocolate chip with sea salt, toffee bars, kitchen sick cookies, cookies & cream cookies, maple pecan bars, fireside blondies and many others, go for $45 all at www.mominthemail.com.