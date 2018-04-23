Last year, the Los Angeles Times launched a new signature event: The Food Bowl. The month of May became dedicated to the state of food and drink in California. This year’s month of events will attract even more bold-faced names to the Sunshine State.

Some highlights: The Fried Chicken Party will be a celebration of all things crispy poultry, with the world’s greatest wings from Korea to Nashville coming to LA to roost. The paper’s resident reviewer Jonathan Gold will hold a conversation with cookbook author Nadine Redzepi to discuss home cooking. Our own Colman Andrews will participate in a daylong celebration of pizza, with tastings, history, and cooking lessons.

But Food Bowl isn’t just about eating. Explore a new neighborhood with a walking food tour or take in a food flick. Get hands-on with a baking lesson or sip a fancy beverage during the weeklong Cocktail Week. And, oh, the parties!

This year also introduces the plant-based counterpart to the meat-centric Beast Feast, aptly named the No Beast Feast. The all-new Night Market will be an all-you-can-eat bacchanal.

In short, with #31daysoffood, there’s an event for everyone — and tickets are available now.