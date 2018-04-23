LA Food Bowl
LA Food Bowl
The Food Bowl Returns to Los Angeles for Its Second Year

By
Editor
The citywide event brings together the country’s best chefs and restaurants

Last year, the Los Angeles Times launched a new signature event: The Food Bowl. The month of May became dedicated to the state of food and drink in California. This year’s month of events will attract even more bold-faced names to the Sunshine State.

highlights from last year's event

Some highlights: The Fried Chicken Party will be a celebration of all things crispy poultry, with the world’s greatest wings from Korea to Nashville coming to LA to roost. The paper’s resident reviewer Jonathan Gold will hold a conversation with cookbook author Nadine Redzepi to discuss home cooking. Our own Colman Andrews will participate in a daylong celebration of pizza, with tastings, history, and cooking lessons.

A post shared by Food Bowl 🥣 (@lafoodbowl) on

But Food Bowl isn’t just about eating. Explore a new neighborhood with a walking food tour or take in a food flick. Get hands-on with a baking lesson or sip a fancy beverage during the weeklong Cocktail Week. And, oh, the parties!

This year also introduces the plant-based counterpart to the meat-centric Beast Feast, aptly named the No Beast Feast. The all-new Night Market will be an all-you-can-eat bacchanal.

In short, with #31daysoffood, there’s an event for everyone — and tickets are available now.

 

 

