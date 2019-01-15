Chef and part-time superhero José Andrés was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his tireless efforts to feed Puerto Rico, Texas, North Carolina, Florida and California following natural disasters — but he isn’t stopping there. On January 16, Andrés’ nonprofit World Central Kitchen will open a temporary kitchen in Washington, D.C., to feed federal employees affected by the government shutdown.

18 Reasons Why José Andrés Is the Hero We Need Right Now

The pop-up, dubbed #ChefsForFeds, will serve a rotating menu of free sandwiches, soups and salads for government workers and their families every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 701 Pennsylvania Ave. NW near the U.S. Navy Memorial. Andrés, who first made his name as a D.C. restaurateur in the 1990s, is hoping that the kitchen’s proximity to the White House and U.S. Capitol urges lawmakers to take action.

Starting this Wednesday 1/16, WCK opens our #ChefsForFeds kitchen and café for FREE hot meals at 701 Pennsylvania Ave NW near the Navy Memorial for all federal employees in need and their families. 🇺🇸🍴 pic.twitter.com/CoKfIh8QME — WorldCentralKitchen (@WCKitchen) January 14, 2019

Kale is being blanched, brussels are being cut, and tomatoes are being roasted for tomorrow’s #ChefsForFeds lunch: Quinoa Power Bowls! 🇺🇸🍴We have a few open spots for volunteers through Sunday; visit https://t.co/hKoGFWKiLG! pic.twitter.com/pKtDWSPAu3 — WorldCentralKitchen (@WCKitchen) January 15, 2019

“I hope it will be a call to action to our senators and congressmen and especially President Trump to make sure we end this moment in the history of America, where families are about to go hungry,” Andrés said in a video posted to Twitter. “We should always come together as ‘We The People.’ As Americans. Bi-partisan. Republicans and Democrats. All Americans.”

Big news! We will open a kitchen on Pennsylvania Ave this week to join private sector effort to feed federal employees during the shutdown. It’s only fair to feed Americans in need! #ChefsForFeds 👨‍🍳👩‍🍳🥘 Follow @WCKitchen for more details! pic.twitter.com/PRBtlaNug6 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) January 14, 2019

The #ChefsForFeds kitchen is currently looking for volunteers. Anyone who is interested in helping out can email chefsforfeds@wck.org. The new initiative does not affect the existing free sandwich giveaway for federal workers at Andrés American Eats, China Chilcano, Jaleo, Oyamel and Zaytinya restaurants. (Each restaurant has been handing out free sandwiches from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily.) So far, the humanitarian-chef has spent an estimated $50,000 feeding government employees, according to The Washington Post.

“I’ve been in the business 25 years because of federal workers,” he told the outlet. “The least I can do is be there for them when they need us.”

Other entities around the country are helping out where they can, including Montclair Bread Company in New Jersey, where an estimated 5,000 federal workers are currently without pay. The bakery is offering them a cup of drip coffee and a sandwich or loaf of bread for free at 16 Label St. and 237 Lorraine Ave. in Montclair.

“My dad, brother and two of my aunts are government employees,” owner Rachel Wyman told Patch.com. “I’m happy to have something I can share with my community. It’s the right thing to do.”

Affected by the government shutdown? Coffee's on us. - https://mailchi.mp/montclairbread/affected-by-the-government-shutdown-coffees-on-us Posted by Montclair Bread Company on Monday, January 14, 2019

According to the outlet, Wyman has given back to communities beyond her own in the past. With the help of others, she made hundreds of lunches at 3 a.m. to send to D.C. for the Women’s March in 2017. She closed the bakery down two months later in homage to “A Day Without Women” and invited people inside to converse over coffee.

A brewery in Chicago, Illinois, is also offering food to furloughed government workers. In a Facebook post, Horse Thief Hollow Brewing Company announced free lunch for all unpaid federal employees from January 14 to January 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 10426 S. Western Ave.

Announcing our Shutdown Special! In response to the lack of leadership that led our government to shut down, HTH is... Posted by Horse Thief Hollow Brewing Co. on Thursday, January 10, 2019

“Why? No matter which side of the aisle you stand on, NO ONE should have to go without pay for weeks at a time to satisfy political ideologies or egos,” the brewery wrote on Facebook. “The welfare of hardworking Americans should not be jeopardized or exploited for political gain. DO YOU HEAR US, Donald J. Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senator Mitch McConnell, and Senator Chuck Schumer?”

The current government shutdown began on December 22 due to a dispute over funding for the president’s proposed border wall. It is the longest shutdown in U.S. history. Luckily, José Andrés and company know how to help out those in need. If you want to get in on some good karma in 2019, you can try one of these 55 ways to fight hunger in America.