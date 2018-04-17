New Wave of Egg Recalls Affects Publix Products

Over 200 million white eggs distributed by Rose Acre Farms in Seymour, Indiana, were recalled on April 13 after health officials traced multiple illnesses back to eggs produced at the company’s facility in North Carolina. Affected eggs were sold under Country Daybreak, Coburn Farms, Crystal Farms, Sunshine Farms, and Glenview brands, and now the FDA has just announced five other affected brands in a new wave of recalls.

Cal-Maine Foods — an egg producer based in Jackson, Mississippi — is voluntarily recalling 280,800 eggs the company purchased from Rose Acre Farms because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. The potentially affected eggs were distributed in Florida only, and affect Publix, Sunups, and three other generic brands all with a best by date of April 2 or April 3. Click here for a full list of product descriptions and UPC codes.



FDA



FDA



FDA



FDA



Some 22 people were reportedly sickened with salmonella before the first recall of Rose Acre Farms eggs. There have been no additional illnesses reported in the second release. Regardless, anyone who thinks they may have purchased these items is urged to throw them away or return them to their place of purchase for a refund.

Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, and other flu-like symptoms in healthy adults, but infections can be fatal in young children, the elderly, or people with weakened immune systems. From cashews to dog food, here are more recalls of epic proportions.