More than 200 million eggs produced by Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Indiana have been recalled this weekend over fears of salmonella.

According to a statement from the FDA, Rose Acre issued the recall after officials traced multiple illnesses back to eggs produced at the company’s facility in North Carolina. Some 22 people have reportedly been sickened with salmonella; no deaths have been reported.

Affected eggs were sold under multiple brand names, including Country Daybreak, Coburn Farms, Crystal Farms, Sunshine Farms, and Glenview. Eggs affected by the recall were sold to grocery stores and restaurants in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Some the eggs were sold to Walmart and in Food Lion grocery stores, and some also reportedly went to Waffle House. Click here to see a full list of eggs affected by the recall.

Anybody in possession of potentially affected eggs should not eat them, and should throw them away or return them for a refund.

In healthy adults, salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, and abdominal pain, but salmonella infections can be fatal in young children or elderly people, or in people with weakened immune systems. Salmonella contamination can be a concern in many foods from dog food to fresh herbs, and it’s been the source of some of the biggest food recalls.