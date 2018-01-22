Police may have spent over four hours greasing street poles in Philadelphia with Crisco to dissuade Eagles fans from climbing them after a big win, but it clearly didn’t work. Fans celebrated the team’s win over the Minnesota Vikings by taking to the streets and climbing the heavily greased street and traffic poles in spite of the higher risk of sliding right off.

Crisco, the shortening your grandma uses to bake with, is incredible slippery and greasy, so police doused the poles and mailboxes (and virtually every climb-able item) in some areas with it to discourage climbing. The effort toward public safety by the police did not go unnoticed, as photos of greased poles were posted to social media with the hashtag “CriscoCops.”

Good morning from Philly where crews from the city are greasing the light poles with Crisco to prevent #Eagles fans from climbing after the #NFCChampionshipGame tonight. #Vikings pregame coverage starts at 3 on FOX9. They call themselves the #CriscoCops pic.twitter.com/w1ZkYWZhYG — FOX 9 Sports (@Fox9Sports) January 21, 2018

It even received backlash from fans who were dedicated to expressing their Eagles pride from that high perch.

This won't work. I would absolutely climb that if the Eagles win tonight. No amount of Crisco could deter me. https://t.co/MjDtsAXswF — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 21, 2018

Shockingly, multiple fans were nonetheless able to climb the greasy poles all in the name of celebration.

Clearly the Crisco wasn’t enough to keep this guy off the pole - Temple students are taking over North Broad as the EAGLES head to #SuperBowl52 pic.twitter.com/2JtXDd9ckq — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) January 22, 2018

They greased the mailbox. Police officers taking selfies with the crowd. Fireworks everywhere. Open container suspended. pic.twitter.com/JE4R0Igo2B — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) January 22, 2018

Proud fans braved the slippery stuff and climbed all the way up to cheer while the crowd below filmed their ascent. However some people found the whole ordeal to be, dare we say, idiotic.

Yo, they greased the light poles in Philadelphia so fans wouldn’t climb em after the #Eagles Game... Which begs the question: How many drunk idiots had to plummet to the pavement before they realized they had to start troubleshooting in that town? https://t.co/EG8lZyw3Dt — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) January 22, 2018

Also the fact that they had to grease the streetlights with Crisco bc Philly fans are insane and climb them.. #eagles pic.twitter.com/Ym6sLZpg1X — Chrissy (@Onorato_24) January 21, 2018

Of those shaking their heads at the whole ordeal — and at the occasional propensity of sports fans to run rampant — was cookbook author Chrissy Teigen. The soon-to-be mother of two rolled her eyes at the whole thing.

I wish that at this very moment i were 95 years old with the plug to my oxygen within my reach https://t.co/8gEb7apVFy — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2018

“I wish that at this very moment i were 95 years old with the plug to my oxygen within my reach,” she tweeted. We know she’s more of an Ohio State girl anyway.

