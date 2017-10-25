Off-Duty Police Officer Flips Out Over Godiva Chocolate Store Closing

An off-duty NYPD officer has been suspended after throwing a temper tantrum in a Godiva chocolate store when employees told her they were closing. The videotaped outburst, uploaded by a local ABC affiliate, shows 30-year-old Amanda Villafane aggressively parading and yelling inside the shop in Stamford, Connecticut.

In a fit of rage, Villafane allegedly used profanity and threatened to hit someone. When her significant other, Christopher Salvadore, realized the scene was being recorded, he reportedly punched the 18-year-old who was filming the incident.

“We were on top of each other wrestling. I was trying to break it up, and he pushed everyone off,” Max Alba told ABC 7. “The guy cut him off with a good sucker punch at the end of the fight. His eyes started bleeding, his head started bleeding all over his nose.”

When police arrived on scene, Villafane presented her NYPD badge and fought with a cop.

“When they went to arrest her she didn’t want to cooperate so they had to take her to the ground and cuff her,” Stamford police sergeant Brian Butler told the New York Post, adding that the floor was covered with “blood and chocolate.”

Villafane was charged with criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and interfering with police. Salvador was charged with assault and disorderly conduct. The Daily Meal has received confirmation that the NYPD has suspended Villafane without pay.

