You’re likely familiar with the tagline “America Runs on Dunkin’” — and for the first time last year, people could literally run on Dunkin’ with limited-edition footwear made in partnership with another Boston-based brand, Saucony. This year’s sneaker was inspired by the historic 26.2-mile Boston Marathon. It’s called the Saucony X Dunkin’ Kinvara 10, a colorful take on Saucony’s award-winning Kinarva 10 model.

Although they sold out almost immediately the first time around, the second-generation shoe looks majorly different. It features the classic pink and orange Dunkin’ palette with a reflective “Boston” graphic on the heel. The tongue is covered in coffee cups and there’s a strawberry frosted doughnut medallion to attach to any of the three sets of laces included, which come in white, pink and orange.



Courtesy of Dunkin'

The sweet sneakers are on sale now at Saucony.com and also online and in-store at Marathon Sports locations in Boston, Brookline and Cambridge, Massachusetts. Consumers can also snag a pair while supplies last at the John Hancock Sports and Fitness Expo in Beantown April 12 through April 14. Adult sizes will set you back $120 and kids kicks cost $65. Unfortunately you can’t eat these, though, so once you’ve tied your laces, run as fast as you can to get the best doughnuts in your state.