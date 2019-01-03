It’s 2019 and the brand formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts is kicking off the new year with a new look. In addition to its recent name change, Dunkin’ is bringing two new items to the menu and a new look to the chain’s packaging.

The doughnut and coffee chain partnered with three creative branding agencies to come up with a look that is meant to represent both the chain's heritage and its evolution, according to chief marketing officer Tony Weisman. “What better time than the start of a new year to bring our new look to our coffee cups and packaging, and introduce a new energy to our restaurants and our fans,” Weisman said via a press release.

Customers will see the new look roll out on Dunkin’s cups, doughnut boxes, Munchkins doughnut hole treat boxes, Box O’ Joe, napkins and more nationwide by the end of January.



Dunkin' Power Breakfast Sandwich

To start the year off right, Dunkin’ is introducing two new items to its menu including a better-for-you breakfast sandwich and a super-energizing cold brew. The 370-calorie “New Power Breakfast Sandwich” features a veggie egg white omelet with spinach, peppers and onions, turkey sausage and American cheese on multigrain sandwich bread. Like your New Year’s resolution, the breakfast sandwich will only be around for a limited time.



Dunkin' New Energy Cold Brew

However, Dunkin’s “New Energy Cold Brew” will give you enough caffeine to vibrate through the rest of 2019. The drink is made with Dunkin’s signature cold brew coffee and includes a shot of freshly brewed espresso. Unlike the breakfast sandwich, New Energy Cold Brew will be sticking around Dunkin’ menus for the foreseeable future.

Other returning menu items in January include the Brown Sugar Chipotle Bacon Breakfast Sandwich and the Caramel Chocoholic Donut, but if you’re looking to stick to your New Year’s resolution of eating better, be forewarned — those are some of the unhealthiest foods at Dunkin’.