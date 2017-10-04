Dunkin’ Donuts Chocolate Munchkin Spider Is Their Cutest Doughnut Yet

Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating the spooky Halloween season by dressing up its classic treats in a spooktacular way. Doughnuts that you know and love will feature new names and Halloween disguises to trick and treat your taste buds. There will even been some haunting new additions to the menu this season, inspired by creepy crawlies and things that go bump in the night.

Dunkin’ classics like the strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla frosted doughnuts will all have new names like “Scary Strawberry,” “Spooky Sprinkles,” and “Purple Potion” for the rest of October. They’ll even be dusted with festive orange and black sprinkles!

The powdered doughnut will transform into the “Full Moon” and will be coated in orange-colored powdered sugar. Other notable favorites dressing up for Halloween include the blueberry glazed, the vanilla crème, the glazed, Dunkin’s jelly doughnuts, the glazed chocolate, Dunkin’s old fashioned, and the double chocolate.

Dunkin’ Donut’s Munchkins will include “Vampire Bites” (filled with jelly, naturally) and “Full Moon Munchkins” (aka orange powdered sugar minis). As a bonus, guests can purchase any 10 Munchkins for $1.99 the entire month of October.

Customers will also be able to order the “Spider Donut” on the Halloween menu, and it’s probably the cutest doughnut we have ever seen. The classic doughnut is frosted with orange icing and features a silly-looking spider on top constructed with a glazed chocolate MUNCHKIN for the body with chocolate icing as the legs. How spooky-cute is that?

